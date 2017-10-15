Back to Main page
DPRK delegation may discuss bilateral relations at meeting with Matviyenko

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 15, 13:46 UTC+3

The source, however, chose not to give a reply to a question, whether they might discuss the US actions against the DPRK

ST. PETERSBURG, October 15. /TASS/. The DPRK’s delegation may discuss bilateral relations with Russia at a meeting with speaker of the parliament’s upper house (Federation Council) Valentina Matviyenko, due on October 16, a representative of the North Korean delegation told reporters.

"I am not head of the delegation, thus I am not sure, but I believe that since we have old traditions of relations of friendship and good neighborhood, then tomorrow could be a conversation about development of the bilateral relations," he said.

The parties may discuss also cooperation between the legislators, he added. The source, however, chose not to give a reply to a question, whether they might discuss the US actions against the DPRK.

Matviyenko will meet delegations of South Korea and of the DPRK on October 16 on the fringes of the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s assembly, where the Russian side will invite the two countries to have a direct dialogue, a Russian senator Konstantin Kosachev told TASS on Saturday.

