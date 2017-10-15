Speakers of State Duma, South Korean parliament signed cooperation agreement

Russia’s lower house drafts bill retaliating US sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 14, 22:50
ST. PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. Chairman of Russia’s State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Chung Sye-kyun signed agreements on establishment of a joint parliamentary commission, mutual plans and coming visits on Saturday.
"An agreement was reached to set up a major high-level inter-parliamentary commission, whose co-chairs are the Chairman of the State Duma and the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, for the purpose of closer cooperation between the State Duma and the National Assembly, including assistance in implementation of projects significant in terms of infrastructure in the trade-economic and investment spheres," the communique says.
Meetings of the high-level inter-parliamentary commission are proposed for staging at least once per year, the communique reports.