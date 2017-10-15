More fair architecture of international relations meets common interests - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. More fair architecture of international relations corresponds to interests of all countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at the opening ceremony of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) assembly.

"It is in our common interests to promote peaceful, creative and balanced agenda and reduction of conflicts, prevent appearance of new dividing lines, including by ethnic and religious features, and move together towards establishment of more fair and strong architecture of international relations," Putin said.

"I am confident that exactly such approach is close to the overwhelming majority of parliament members of the world," the Russian leader added.

The head of state wished success and all the best to the Union and its members and then declared the IPU assembly opened.