Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

More fair architecture of international relations meets common interests - Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 15, 0:17 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

"I am confident that exactly such approach is close to the overwhelming majority of parliament members of the world," the Russian leader added

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. More fair architecture of international relations corresponds to interests of all countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday at the opening ceremony of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) assembly.

"It is in our common interests to promote peaceful, creative and balanced agenda and reduction of conflicts, prevent appearance of new dividing lines, including by ethnic and religious features, and move together towards establishment of more fair and strong architecture of international relations," Putin said.

"I am confident that exactly such approach is close to the overwhelming majority of parliament members of the world," the Russian leader added.

The head of state wished success and all the best to the Union and its members and then declared the IPU assembly opened.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Foreign Ministry confirms preparations underway for Johnson’s visit to Moscow
2
Diplomat mocks CNN’s allegations that Pokemon Go part of ‘Russian meddling conspiracy’
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry says US responsible for carpet-bombing in Raqqa
4
Russia requests Turkey's explanation on new export restrictions
5
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
6
Russia not ready yet to take part in recapitalization of World Bank
7
Putin's decree on measures against Turkey does not concern 'infamous tomatoes' — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама