Putin has no meetings with DPRK delegation at IPU - spokesman

ST PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has had no meetings with the North Korean delegation on the sidelines of the 137th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.

"No," he said when asked whether Putin had had brief meetings with members of the North Korean delegation on sidelines of the assembly.

After the opening ceremony, foreign parliamentarians surrounded the Russian president trying to greet him and say a few words. Some asked Putin for a joint photo.