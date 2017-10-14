Putin has no meetings with DPRK delegation at IPU - spokesman

Russia’s lower house drafts bill retaliating US sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 14, 22:50
Russia’s Defense Ministry says US responsible for carpet-bombing in RaqqaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 14, 22:41
Russia’s Foreign Ministry confirms preparations underway for Johnson’s visit to MoscowRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 14, 18:51
Sharapova moves to WTA final roundSport October 14, 11:25
Russia hails former French culture minister’s election as UNESCO director generalSociety & Culture October 13, 21:33
US may deliberately stop Russian defense officials from attending UN events — ministryRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 21:29
Audrey Azoulay of France elected UNESCO director generalWorld October 13, 21:15
New US ambassador to Russia grateful for warm reception in MoscowWorld October 13, 20:30
22 individuals injured at Transneft facility, safety rules violation case openedWorld October 13, 19:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has had no meetings with the North Korean delegation on the sidelines of the 137th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.
"No," he said when asked whether Putin had had brief meetings with members of the North Korean delegation on sidelines of the assembly.
After the opening ceremony, foreign parliamentarians surrounded the Russian president trying to greet him and say a few words. Some asked Putin for a joint photo.