Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin has no meetings with DPRK delegation at IPU - spokesman

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 14, 21:34 UTC+3 ST PETERSBURG

After the opening ceremony, foreign parliamentarians surrounded the Russian president trying to greet him and say a few words

Share
1 pages in this article

ST PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has had no meetings with the North Korean delegation on the sidelines of the 137th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.

"No," he said when asked whether Putin had had brief meetings with members of the North Korean delegation on sidelines of the assembly.

After the opening ceremony, foreign parliamentarians surrounded the Russian president trying to greet him and say a few words. Some asked Putin for a joint photo.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s lower house drafts bill retaliating US sanctions
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry says US responsible for carpet-bombing in Raqqa
3
US may deliberately stop Russian defense officials from attending UN events — ministry
4
Putin vows adequate response to US missile shield plans
5
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
6
US boosts its missile defenses to use nuclear arms at minimal cost - Russian Ministry
7
Putin: Advanced ballistic missile systems to beef up Russia's strategic forces
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама