World should ponder over Syria’s post-war reconstruction - Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 14, 22:38 UTC+3

"I suppose that the global community should begin mulling over the state’s post-war reconstruction," Russian President said

ST PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. The international community should ponder over Syria’s post-war revival, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday opening the Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in St. Petersburg.

"I suppose that the global community should begin mulling over the state’s post-war reconstruction, over how, what sort of aid and how much of aid should be provided for to that and other regional countries, how to assist more effectively in their social and economic growth and the strengthening of government institutions, including the legislative branch," Putin said.

