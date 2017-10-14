No double standards in war on terror, but joint efforts - Putin

ST PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. Joint efforts are crucial to battle terrorism, but neither secret agendas nor employment of radical forces in any side’s interests should be present, Russian President Vladimir Putin said opening the assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

"We are convinced that we need to battle terrorism without double standards, without hidden agendas, without using radicals in whoever’s political interests, but definitely by joining efforts, together," Putin said, reminding that Moscow had reiterated its call to create a wide international coalition.

Russia "still believes that a real partnership in the war on terror is critically crucial," he said.