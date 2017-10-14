Russia to develop persistently democratic institutions of power - Putin

Russia’s lower house drafts bill retaliating US sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 14, 22:50
ST PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. Russia will be persistently upgrading the democratic institutions of power, President Vladimir Putin said opening the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly on Saturday.
"We will be persistently going ahead in upgrading democratic representative institutions of power and of increasing the authority and significance of the legislative branch," he said.