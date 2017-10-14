Federation Council speaker to meet South Korea, DPRK delegations October 16 - senator

ST. PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. Meetings of the Federation Council’s speaker Valentina Matviyenko with delegations of South Korea and of the DPRK will be on October 16 on sidelines of the assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

At those meetings, the Russian side will invite the two countries to a direct dialogue, Russia’s Senator Konstantin Kosachev told TASS on Saturday.

"Both meetings will be on October 16," he said. "I believe, during the meetings, the Russian side will call the delegations for direct contacts, which would be logical, but, of course, we are not making anyone do anything, nor shall we even try to do so.".