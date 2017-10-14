Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Federation Council speaker to meet South Korea, DPRK delegations October 16 - senator

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 14, 16:40 UTC+3

At those meetings, the Russian side will invite the two countries to a direct dialogue, Russia’s Senator Konstantin Kosachev told TASS

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. Meetings of the Federation Council’s speaker Valentina Matviyenko with delegations of South Korea and of the DPRK will be on October 16 on sidelines of the assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

At those meetings, the Russian side will invite the two countries to a direct dialogue, Russia’s Senator Konstantin Kosachev told TASS on Saturday.

"Both meetings will be on October 16," he said. "I believe, during the meetings, the Russian side will call the delegations for direct contacts, which would be logical, but, of course, we are not making anyone do anything, nor shall we even try to do so.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Speaker of parliament's upper house Matviyenko ready to meet PACE new president
2
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
3
Speaker of parliament's upper house Matviyenko hopes US not to quit agreement on Iran
4
Kremlin warns US quitting Iranian nuclear deal may have rather negative consequences
5
Federation Council speaker to meet South Korea, DPRK delegations October 16 - senator
6
US starts development of advanced prompt global strike systems - Russian Defense Ministry
7
Russian-French commission may resume 2018 - speaker
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама