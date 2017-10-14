Russian-French commission may resume 2018 - speaker

ST. PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. Work of the big Russian-French inter-parliamentary commission may resume in early 2018, the State Duma’s speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told a briefing on Saturday.

"We plan resuming work of the commission with France in beginning of next year," he said.

Work of the commission was frozen in 2015 as on June 18, France Presse published an extract from a letter by President of the National Assembly of France Claude Bartolone, which, the agency said, he addressed to the then speaker of the State Duma Sergei Naryshkin, saying the National Assembly’s delegation would not come to Russia, as "the Russian authorities have confirmed they would not allow Bruno Le Roux, leader of the socialist faction, enter the Russian territory." The State Duma confirmed the meeting would be rescheduled, but the commission still has not resumed working.