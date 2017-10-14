No reasons to doubt effectiveness of Iranian deal - speaker

ST. PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. There are no reasons to doubt Iran’s adherence to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house (Federation Council) Valentina Matviyenko said in a comment on statement by US President Donald Trump.

"Today, Iran is under tough control from IAEA regarding fulfilment of the agreement," she said. "There are no reasons to doubt effectiveness of those agreements, of that document.".