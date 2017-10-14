Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No reasons to doubt effectiveness of Iranian deal - speaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 14, 16:34 UTC+3

Speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house Valentina Matviyenko commented on statement by US President Donald Trump

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, October 14. /TASS/. There are no reasons to doubt Iran’s adherence to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house (Federation Council) Valentina Matviyenko said in a comment on statement by US President Donald Trump.

"Today, Iran is under tough control from IAEA regarding fulfilment of the agreement," she said. "There are no reasons to doubt effectiveness of those agreements, of that document.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Speaker of parliament's upper house Matviyenko ready to meet PACE new president
2
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
3
Speaker of parliament's upper house Matviyenko hopes US not to quit agreement on Iran
4
Kremlin warns US quitting Iranian nuclear deal may have rather negative consequences
5
Federation Council speaker to meet South Korea, DPRK delegations October 16 - senator
6
US starts development of advanced prompt global strike systems - Russian Defense Ministry
7
Russian-French commission may resume 2018 - speaker
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама