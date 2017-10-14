US strategies for Iran, Russia look alike - senior Russian legislator

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The chairman of the State Duma’s committee for international relations, Leonid Slutsky, sees similarity between the United States’ strategies in relations with Iran and Russia.

"Washington in its relations with countries that do not fit in with the scheme of achieving a mono-polar world order, where only one country would be the sole center of force, tries to turn them into outcasts in the information and political space... This is precisely what is happening to Russia and Iran," Slutsky told the Rossiya-24 television news channel.

He said the United States tended to label countries they don’t like as an axis of evil or described them in some other derogatory ways.

"Washington does not take the trouble of changing anything about its strategy," he said.

US President Donald Trump on Friday outlined a new, harsher strategy in relation to Tehran. The United States will now resist Iran’s "destabilizing influence" and urge the international community to present pool efforts to put pressures on the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Also, Trump refused to confirm Tehran was in compliance of the nuclear program deal.