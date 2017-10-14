Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian senior diplomat says hopes US drops idea of re-imposing anti-Iranian sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 14, 2:03 UTC+3

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said contacts with US, including on the Iranian problem might take place "within weeks"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday he hopes Washington will drop the idea of re-imposing sanctions against Iran.

"Today, the issue of Washington’s re-imposing anti-Iranian sanctions is becoming topical," he told TASS. "But, nevertheless, I would like to believe that Washington will finally heed the calls coming not only from Russia but from other signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program to weigh the consequences, to think about impacts of the frustration of this mechanism."

He said contacts with US, including on the Iranian problem might take place "within weeks."

He pledged that Russia will do its best to have the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) stay intact. "We will do our best not to let the deal be frustrated. We see that the JCPOA is a useful, working, efficient document. In the new conditions, after the US president has announced a package of changes, we will spare no effort to preserve the JCPOA and prevent its frustration," he stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat mocks CNN’s allegations that Pokemon Go part of ‘Russian meddling conspiracy’
2
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
3
US may deliberately stop Russian defense officials from attending UN events — ministry
4
Russia's top diplomat calls on US to clarify coalition’s behavior in Syria
5
Varyag cruiser and Admiral Tributs destroyer conduct firing drills
6
'Russian Knights' conduct interception skills exercise
7
US missile shield spurs arms race, poses threat to humanity — Russian Defense Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама