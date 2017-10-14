Russian senior diplomat says hopes US drops idea of re-imposing anti-Iranian sanctions

Russia hails former French culture minister’s election as UNESCO director generalSociety & Culture October 13, 21:33
MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday he hopes Washington will drop the idea of re-imposing sanctions against Iran.
"Today, the issue of Washington’s re-imposing anti-Iranian sanctions is becoming topical," he told TASS. "But, nevertheless, I would like to believe that Washington will finally heed the calls coming not only from Russia but from other signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program to weigh the consequences, to think about impacts of the frustration of this mechanism."
He said contacts with US, including on the Iranian problem might take place "within weeks."
He pledged that Russia will do its best to have the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) stay intact. "We will do our best not to let the deal be frustrated. We see that the JCPOA is a useful, working, efficient document. In the new conditions, after the US president has announced a package of changes, we will spare no effort to preserve the JCPOA and prevent its frustration," he stressed.