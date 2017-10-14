Back to Main page
Russia to continue dialogue with US to keep Iran nuclear deal intact - Ryabkov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 14, 2:00 UTC+3

"We must preserve the major achievement of diplomatic efforts in such an important sphere as non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia will continue dialogue with the United States to keep the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program intact, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Friday.

"Naturally, we will speak about it with the US side. Our goal is the same - we must preserve the major achievement of diplomatic efforts in such an important sphere as non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," he said.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday Washington will be ready to withdraw from the multilateral deal on settling the Iranian nuclear problem any time if this deal cannot be readjusted in a way that would suit the current US administration.

The Russian foreign ministry expressed regret over Trump’s refusal to recertify the Iran nuclear deal but noted it considers it as an element of internal political discussion. It stressed that Russia stays committed to the JCPOA and calls on all other signatories to take the same position. The ministry said it hopes the US’ actions will have no adverse impacts on the implementation of the deal.

