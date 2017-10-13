Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Cuba achieve strategic partnership thanks to Fidel Castro — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 13, 19:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Comandante Fidel was our Russia's true friend and he turned over a new page in the modern history of bilateral ties, the Russian foreign minister noted

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Havana have withstood the tests of time thanks to the efforts of Cuba's former president and leader of the Communist revolution Fidel Castro and have reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

Speaking at the ceremony presenting the Pearl of the Antilles art album dedicated to Cuba and Fidel Castro, Lavrov said, "It is a very bright event devoted to Cuba and the leader of the Cuban revolution. The album could be called unique since Russian artists have presented their works inspired by Cuba, its glorious victory and rich culture."

Read also

Putin says Fidel Castro's name is a symbol of epoch in newest global history

"Many of the works, published first ever, enable us to immerse ourselves in the inimitable atmosphere of the ‘Island of Freedom’," he said.

"The publication has close bonds with the name of Fidel Castro, a renowned statesman, who consecrated his life to the service of his homeland and people," the Russian top diplomat said. "The given portraits show how diverse was the personality of that prominent man, of the ingenious, courageous and steadfast man who in spite of the toughest external pressure did not renounced such values as liberty, justice and sovereignty."

It is impossible to overestimate Castro’s part in the independence of Cuba and Cubans and in implementation of their unalienable right to an own way of development.

"We remember that Comandante Fidel was our country’s true friend and he turned over a new page in the modern history of bilateral ties," the Russian foreign minister noted. "Largely thanks to his personal efforts, the relations of Russia and Cuba have withstood tests of time and have reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership."

Cuba’s Ambassador to Moscow Emilio Lozado Garcia said that the art album was a precious gift symbolizing a friendship of Cuba and the Soviet Union and then of Cuba and Russia.

"Fidel first came to the Soviet Union in 1963 on a 40-day visit. Instantaneously, respect, love and affection for your country sparked in his heart and this love was rewarded," the diplomat said. "Fidel Castro did his best to boost cooperation and taught the Cubans to respect and love the Russians. Fidel will forever remain the most vivid symbol of our friendship."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Aerospace Forces kill over 30 terrorist ringleaders in Syria since early October
2
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
3
Top brass says US used hype over Zapad-2017 drills to deploy armored division to Poland
4
Diplomat mocks CNN’s allegations that Pokemon Go part of ‘Russian meddling conspiracy’
5
Number of DDoS attacks on Russian companies doubles in a year — Kaspersky Lab
6
Russia requests Turkey's explanation on new export restrictions
7
Kremlin warns US quitting Iranian nuclear deal may have rather negative consequences
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама