Lavrov’s meeting with Council of Europe secretary general in Moscow possible — source

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 13, 17:30 UTC+3

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said earlier that Thorbjorn Jagland’s possible visit to Moscow was being looked at

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland in Moscow is possible, a source in the Russian foreign ministry told TASS on Friday.

"Yes, such meeting is possible," he said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Jagland’s possible visit to Moscow was being looked at. The visit is supposed to focus on Russia’s participation in the activities of the Council of Europe.

