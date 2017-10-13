Lavrov’s meeting with Council of Europe secretary general in Moscow possible — source

This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rightsSociety & Culture October 13, 18:01
Sharapova likely to be placed in tough net at 2017 Kremlin Cup — Russian tennis chiefSport October 13, 17:52
Russia’s Aerospace Forces kill over 30 terrorist ringleaders in Syria since early OctoberMilitary & Defense October 13, 17:00
Kremlin says ‘compensating’ Kiev for Crimea out of questionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 16:25
Russia tries to convince South, North Korea to start talks — upper house speakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 16:20
Russia to eliminate tomatoes shortage in 4-5 years — agriculture ministerBusiness & Economy October 13, 15:28
Experts say balance between industry and environment in Arctic is vitalBusiness & Economy October 13, 15:20
Kremlin warns US quitting Iranian nuclear deal may have rather negative consequencesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 15:11
Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow to rock Moscow, St. Petersburg stages in April 2018Society & Culture October 13, 15:09
MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland in Moscow is possible, a source in the Russian foreign ministry told TASS on Friday.
"Yes, such meeting is possible," he said.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Jagland’s possible visit to Moscow was being looked at. The visit is supposed to focus on Russia’s participation in the activities of the Council of Europe.