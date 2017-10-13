Back to Main page
Russia welcomes deal of Fatah, Hamas on restoring Palestinian unity

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 13, 16:35 UTC+3

The Russian Foreign Ministry believes that the agreements are in line with legal national aspirations of the Palestinian people

Fatah and Hamas officials seen after a reconciliation deal in Cairo, Egypt

Palestine’s Fatah, Hamas reach reconciliation deal

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Moscow hails the deal on restoring Palestinian unity reached by rival factions Fatah and Hamas in Cairo on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said.

"We welcomed the inter-Palestinian agreements achieved with the active role of Egypt. We believe that they are in line with legal national aspirations of the Palestinian people," the ministry stressed.

"We call on the Palestinian sides to implement all the defined steps with the final goal of achieving unity on the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization and significantly improving the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," it said.

