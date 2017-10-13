Russia welcomes deal of Fatah, Hamas on restoring Palestinian unity

Kremlin says ‘compensation’ to Kiev for Crimea out of questionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 16:25
Russia tries to convince South, North Korea to start talks — upper house speakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 16:20
Russia to eliminate tomatoes shortage in 4-5 years — agriculture ministerBusiness & Economy October 13, 15:28
Experts say balance between industry and environment in Arctic is vitalBusiness & Economy October 13, 15:20
Kremlin warns US quitting Iranian nuclear deal may have rather negative consequencesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 15:11
Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow to rock Moscow, St. Petersburg stages in April 2018Society & Culture October 13, 15:09
Kremlin concerned over non-issuance of US visas to Russian officers planning to visit UNRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 14:59
Dusseldorf court lifts all restrictions on OPAL gas pipeline capacitiesBusiness & Economy October 13, 14:15
Maria Sharapova to clash with China’s Peng Shuai in semifinals of 2017 Tianjin OpenSport October 13, 14:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Moscow hails the deal on restoring Palestinian unity reached by rival factions Fatah and Hamas in Cairo on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said.
"We welcomed the inter-Palestinian agreements achieved with the active role of Egypt. We believe that they are in line with legal national aspirations of the Palestinian people," the ministry stressed.
"We call on the Palestinian sides to implement all the defined steps with the final goal of achieving unity on the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization and significantly improving the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," it said.