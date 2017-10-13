Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Duma speaker critical of initiative to pay Ukraine compensation for Crimea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 13, 7:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Czech leader earlier suggested that Russia compensated Ukraine's loss of Crimea "in financial form or in oil and gas"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The speaker of the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, criticized the recent proposal to pay compensation to Ukraine for Crimea’s reunification with Russia, describing it as "bargaining."

Read also
Czech Republic's President Milos Zeman

Czech president calls Crimea’s reunification with Russia ‘accomplished fact’

"That’s pure bargaining. Why don’t Spain discuss this matter with Catalonia. We’ll see how this discussion unfolds," Vyacheslav Volodin said, adding that such proposals were inadmissible.

"One should assume that there was no central authority in Ukraine at that moment, there was a revolutionary situation. And residents of Crimea came to polling stations to express their free will, and 93% of them voted in favor of joining Russia. All international legal procedures were observed, that’s why it makes no sense to raise this issue again," he added.

President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman said on Tuesday at the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) that Crimea’s reunification with Russia was already an "accomplished fact" and any Ukraine’s attempts to return the Black Sea peninsula would trigger a European war.

The Czech leader added that Russia could pay compensation to Ukraine "in financial form or in oil and gas." He said that if Ukraine disagrees, it would mean a "European war." He also criticized Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s decision on handing over Crimea to Ukraine in 1954.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has already expressed its protest over the statement.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US effectively bars Russian General Staff delegation from taking part in UN event
2
Iskanders group may grow in response to US armor division in Poland — legislator
3
US can covertly arm missile defense systems in Europe with missiles — Russian ministry
4
Russia's top diplomat calls on US to clarify coalition’s behavior in Syria
5
US boosts its missile defenses to use nuclear arms at minimal cost - Russian Ministry
6
World leaders and their canine companions
7
Miss Russia not afraid of rivalry at Miss World pageant
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама