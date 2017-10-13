Lavrov, Tillerson welcome continuing meetings on Ukraine between Surkov, Volker

Washington ready to return flags to Russian government’s possessionWorld October 12, 21:28
MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have discussed the situation in Ukraine in a telephone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"The two top diplomats touched upon the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, taking into account the results of the October 7 meeting between the Russian and US special representatives, Surkov and Volker," the statement reads. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, "the parties expressed their support for continuing meetings in this format."
The second meeting between Russian Presidential Aide Vladislav Surkov and US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker took place in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on October 7.