Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov, Tillerson welcome continuing meetings on Ukraine between Surkov, Volker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 13, 0:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, "the parties expressed their support for continuing meetings in this format"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have discussed the situation in Ukraine in a telephone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The two top diplomats touched upon the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, taking into account the results of the October 7 meeting between the Russian and US special representatives, Surkov and Volker," the statement reads. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, "the parties expressed their support for continuing meetings in this format."

The second meeting between Russian Presidential Aide Vladislav Surkov and US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker took place in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on October 7.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington ready to return flags to Russian government’s possession
2
US starts development of advanced prompt global strike systems - Russian Defense Ministry
3
Flags removed from Russian consulate in San Francisco by US authorities - State Department
4
Lavrov, Tillerson welcome continuing meetings on Ukraine between Surkov, Volker
5
Diplomat warns refugees in Syria’s Rukban camp facing hunger because of US actions
6
Russia's top diplomat calls on US to clarify coalition’s behavior in Syria
7
Putin reins in cryptocurrency supply in Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама