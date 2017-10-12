Lavrov says Tehran abides by all commitments on Iran nuclear deal

MOSCOW, October 12./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that Iran abides by all its commitments on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and emphasized that all co-authors of the document must abide by it, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after a telephone conversation of the two diplomats.

The diplomats "discussed the situation around the JCPOA on Iran’s nuclear program approved by the UN Security Council in 2015. Lavrov drew attention to the fact that Tehran abides by all its commitments on the JCPOA and stressed that the other co-authors must adhere to the document," the ministry said.

Iran and the P5+1 group of international mediators (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, France and Germany) signed a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program in July 2015 in Vienna. Under the deal, which started being implemented in January 2016, Iran undertakes to limit its nuclear activities and allow transparent international control of its nuclear program. Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will monitor nuclear facilities in Iran for the next 25 years.

In exchange, UN, US and European Union sanctions were to be gradually removed from Iran. The arms embargo imposed by UN Security Council will be kept in place for five years, ban for supplying ballistic missile technologies to Iran - for eight years. If any points of the agreement are violated by Iran, sanctions against the country will be renewed.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the document saying that it gives unilateral advantages to Iran. It is expected that Trump will make the decision concerning the US withdrawal from the agreement by the end of this week.