Lavrov urges to stop escalating tensions around North Korea in phone call with Tillerson

MOSCOW, October 12./TASS/. In a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov once again urged to stop heating up tensions on the Korean peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.
"In an exchange of opinions on the situation on the Korean peninsula, the Russian minister once again called for giving up on heightening tensions and for creating preconditions for a political dialogue," the ministry said.