Lavrov urges to stop escalating tensions around North Korea in phone call with Tillerson

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 12, 21:52 UTC+3
MOSCOW, October 12./TASS/. In a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov once again urged to stop heating up tensions on the Korean peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

"In an exchange of opinions on the situation on the Korean peninsula, the Russian minister once again called for giving up on heightening tensions and for creating preconditions for a political dialogue," the ministry said.

Read also

Russian expert suggests signing Iran-style nuke deal with North Korea

Russia urges restraint on North Korean issue and refraining from any rash moves

Putin lambasts war hysteria over North Korea

Moscow ready for joint steps with North Korea to settle Korean Peninsula impasse

Kremlin warns against escalation of tensions over North Korea

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
