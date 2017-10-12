Back to Main page
Russian and Kazakh presidents to meet with German businessmen

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 12, 13:43 UTC+3

The meeting will take place on October 12

SOCHI, October 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakhstan’s counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev will hold a meeting with representatives of the German business on October 12, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

A bilateral meeting between Putin and Nazarbayev is about to start," he said, adding that after the talks "they will participate in a meeting with representatives of the German businesses," that have long been present on the Russian market and plan to continue operations in Russia despite the current environment on international economic markets."

