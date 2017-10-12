Russian and Kazakh presidents to meet with German businessmen

Trade between Russia and Germany up 25% in 2017Business & Economy October 12, 14:41
Sharapova cruises into 2017 Tianjin Open quarterfinals with another straight sets winSport October 12, 14:24
Russian ex-economy minister assumed he was getting ‘wine’ gift, lawyer saysBusiness & Economy October 12, 14:06
Russian diplomat comments on Catalonia eventsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 14:00
Kremlin dismisses reports Kaspersky Lab allegedly stole NASA dataRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 13:45
Kremlin: US steps against Russian diplomatic property aimed at disrupting tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 13:44
Putin ready to give explanations on situation with Siemens turbines in Crimea — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 13:37
Launch of Russia’s Progress resupply ship rescheduled for Oct. 14Science & Space October 12, 13:27
Putin to visit Iran before year-endRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 13:24
SOCHI, October 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakhstan’s counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev will hold a meeting with representatives of the German business on October 12, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.
A bilateral meeting between Putin and Nazarbayev is about to start," he said, adding that after the talks "they will participate in a meeting with representatives of the German businesses," that have long been present on the Russian market and plan to continue operations in Russia despite the current environment on international economic markets."