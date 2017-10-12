Back to Main page
Putin to visit Iran before year-end

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 12, 13:24 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin is expected to meet with the Iranian and Azerbaijani counterparts

SOCHI, October 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to Iran before the end of this year, where a trilateral Russia-Iran-Azerbaijan meeting will be held, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Thursday.

"Actually, it is," he said when asked whether Putin’s visit to Iran is planned. The Kremlin aide declined though to give the exact dates for the visit saying only that it will take place before the end of this year.

"That will be a trilateral Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan meeting," Ushakov noted.

The first trilateral summit was held in Baku in August 2016. At that time, Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Hassan Rouhani discussed joined economic projects and regional security issues, in particular, the North-South Transport Corridor project.

