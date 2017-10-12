Putin to visit Iran before year-end

Press review: Iran to toughen up on Trump and Russia eyes big energy deals on Arab marketsPress Review October 12, 13:00
Diplomat warns refugees in Syria’s Rukban camp facing hunger because of US actionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 12:53
Post-Soviet military bloc to hold drills in Tajikistan in NovemberMilitary & Defense October 12, 12:28
Diplomat blasts desecration of Russian flag at diplomatic missions in USRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 11:56
Russian defense minister warns situation in Afghanistan worseningMilitary & Defense October 12, 10:46
Varyag cruiser and Admiral Tributs destroyer conduct firing drillsMilitary & Defense October 12, 10:22
Top brass says US used hype over Zapad-2017 drills to deploy armored division to PolandMilitary & Defense October 12, 9:18
Russian lawmaker does not rule out Moscow’s legislative response to US sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 8:33
'Russian Knights' conduct interception skills exerciseMilitary & Defense October 12, 8:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, October 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to Iran before the end of this year, where a trilateral Russia-Iran-Azerbaijan meeting will be held, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Thursday.
"Actually, it is," he said when asked whether Putin’s visit to Iran is planned. The Kremlin aide declined though to give the exact dates for the visit saying only that it will take place before the end of this year.
"That will be a trilateral Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan meeting," Ushakov noted.
The first trilateral summit was held in Baku in August 2016. At that time, Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Hassan Rouhani discussed joined economic projects and regional security issues, in particular, the North-South Transport Corridor project.