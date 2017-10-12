Back to Main page
Lavrov to discuss anti-terror efforts with visiting Burundian top diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 12, 4:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The two top diplomats are expected to discuss development of Russian-Burundian ties with a focus on practical aspects of cooperation in the political, humanitarian and other areas

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday will have talks with his Burundian counterpart, Alain Aime Nyamitwe, who is on a working visit to Moscow.

The two top diplomats are expected to discuss development of Russian-Burundian ties with a focus on practical aspects of cooperation in the political, humanitarian and other areas, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier.

"The ministers will also exchange views on key issues of the global and regional agenda with a focus on anti-terror efforts, settlement of crisis situations in hotbeds of tension on the African continent - the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Central African Republic, South Suday and Somalia," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Moscow has repeatedly said it is ready to help strengthen stability and security in Africa.

The Russian foreign ministry also pointed to the enlivening of business cooperation between the two countries. "Special attention at the talks will be paid to issues of encouraging bilateral trade-and-economic and investment cooperation in such sectors as industry, production of mineral resources, inter-bank cooperation, as well as further expansion of interregional cooperation," the ministry said.

Moscow and Bujumbura maintain constructive political dialogue based on "close views on global processes, similar approaches of the two countries to issues of forming a fair world order, commitment to the principle of non-interference into domestic affairs of sovereign states," the Russian foreign ministry noted. "Close cooperation has been established within the United Nations and in other multilateral formats."

"The two foreign ministers will discuss cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, including training of Burundian personnel at Russian universities and organization of apprenticeship of Burundian foreign ministry officials at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Moscow expects that Nyamitwe’s visit to Russia will help "specify areas of joint work to encourage mutually beneficial comprehensive partnership between Russia and Burundi.".

