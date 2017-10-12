Russian upper house speaker refutes rumors of her possible nomination as PM candidate

Russian flags removed from Russian trade mission in WashingtonRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 12, 4:21
MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house Valentina Matviyenko has refuted rumors that she is listed among potential prime ministers after the presidential elections in 2018.
"I never discuss any rumors. I never comment on them and never let myself by dragged into discussing them… There are no grounds for my name be put on that list. There are none and there will be none," she said in an interview with the Izvestia daily published in its Thursday issue.
Matviyenko stressed that she is holding a position is of high responsibility and is working "with enormous interest." "We have a lot of tasks to be implemented and I will go on working with enthusiasm as long as I must," she added.