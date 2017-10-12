Putin will meet with German businessmen

Russian-made Disney film The Last Warrior premieres in MoscowSociety & Culture October 11, 22:43
SOCHI, October 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday will meet with German businessmen and will continue talks with his CIS counterparts, in particular Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.
Meeting with German captains of business
"On October 12, our president will have an important meeting with German businessmen in Sochi. This meeting was organized at an initiative of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations. Our president will deliver opening remarks that will be followed by an open discussion," Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov said, adding that the meeting will be attended by about 20 representatives of German businesses operating on the Russian market, including CEOs from Bauer, Winter holl, Linde, Knauf, Siemens, Metro, etc.
On October 11, Sochi hosted summit meetings of the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Apart fromthat, Putin had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Moldova.
According to Ushakov, Putin’s talks with Nazarbayev will focus on "topical international problems, including prospects for further international meetings on Syria in Astana."
"Russia’s and Kazakhstan’s cooperation on the global arena resulted in the successful organization of international meetings on Syria in Astana," he said. "The Astana format has proved its efficiency as it helped scale down military confrontation. The humanitarian situation has improved: after four de-escalation zones were established people living of both sides of division lines have gained access to food products, medicines and possibility to move about the country."
Apart from that, Moscow and Astana organize regular interregional cooperation forums, he noted. The next such meeting will take place in Russia’s Chelyabinsk on November 9 and will be dedicated to the development of human capital.