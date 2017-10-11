Georgia’s cooperation with NATO poses threat to regional stability — ministry

DPRK people demand US be punished by 'hail of fire' for aggressive policy — top diplomatWorld October 11, 19:49
MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia agree that the further, more intensive cooperation of Georgia and NATO poses a real threat to regional security, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday after a regular round of Geneva discussions on security and stability in the South Caucasus held in the Swiss capital on October 10-11.
"The delegations of Russia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia have emphasized that Tbilisi’s further, deeper cooperation with NATO is viewed as a real threat to regional security," the ministry said.
The North Atlantic Alliance engaged a record number of military personnel and hardware at the exercise conducted in Georgia this summer and autumn, the ministry said.
"Emissaries of separate NATO member states, who were present at them [the drills], accentuated the anti-Russian nature of the maneuvers and their significance for Georgia from the point of view of their would-be ‘de-occupation’ of South Ossetia," the ministry said.
"Such steps of Tbilisi and the alliance’s members run counter to objectives of the Geneva discussions, devalue the format’s work and lead to escalation in the region," it says.