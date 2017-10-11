Russia to counter allegations that Damascus used chemical weapons — Lavrov

Russia’s preparations for 2018 Winter Olympics unhampered by IOC probe — ministerSport October 11, 14:33
Russia ready to mediate talks between Iran and Saudi ArabiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 11, 14:16
Sharapova breezes past opening round of 2017 Tianjin Open with straight sets winSport October 11, 14:03
Turkmen leader presents Putin with Central Asian pooch as birthday giftSociety & Culture October 11, 13:51
Putin reins in cryptocurrency supply in RussiaBusiness & Economy October 11, 13:29
Poll shows almost half of Russians believe October Revolution reflected majority willSociety & Culture October 11, 13:16
Press Review: Scenarios for possible US-North Korean war and Flanders may follow CataloniaPress Review October 11, 13:00
Russian expats residing abroad to vote in 2018 presidential electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 11, 12:42
Russian tabloid to apologize for reporting about Hvorostovsky’s alleged deathSociety & Culture October 11, 11:53
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, October 11. /TASS/. Russia will quash the attempts to blame the Syrian government for the incidents with the use of chemical weapons in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at talks with his Syrian counterpart Walid Muallem on Wednesday.
"We will also strongly counter any attempts to politicize the chemical dossier and the attempts to accuse the Syrian government without any proof or professional investigation of a whole number of incidents, which occurred with the use of chemical warfare agents on your country’s territory," Lavrov said.
The attempts continue as part of the UN General Assembly and the Human Rights Council to "politicize the situation around the Syrian settlement and put forward one-sided accusations," Russia’s top diplomat said.
Lavrov stressed that Russia needs to know the recent assessment of the Syrian leadership on settling the crisis in the country so that the sides could continue coordination in all areas. He also plans to discuss cooperation of delegations from the two countries at international venues, including in New York and Geneva.
The Russian foreign minister also welcomed joint success of the two countries in the war on terror.
"Today we have a chance to discuss foreign policy aspects of our partnership, first of all that besides the success in the war on terror while the Syrian army is advancing backed by Russia’s Aerospace Forces, the preparations for political settlement are becoming more pressing," he said.
At the beginning of talks with Muallem, Lavrov recalled that "certain decisions" were reached on Tuesday at a meeting of the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission, attended by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.