Greece satisfies Russia’s extradition request for citizen accused of money laundering

ATHENS, October 11. /TASS/. A court in the Greek city of Saloniki satisfied Moscow’s extradition request for Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik at its hearing on Wednesday, his lawyer Ilias Spirliadis told TASS.
"The court decided to extradite Alexander [Vinnik] to Russia after receiving his accord," the lawyer said. "He expressed his opinion that he wants to be extradited."
However, the lawyer noted that at the moment a simultaneous procedure for Vinnik’s extradition to the United States is underway. "It is not completed now and there is no decision on our appeal to the Supreme Court."
"Until this procedure is over, Alexander will stay in Greece," he added.
Vinnik was detained in Greece at the request of US authorities on July 25. A San Francisco jury brought charges against the Russian national for money laundering and cryptocurrency fraud.
Russia’s Prosecutor-General’s Office requested Vinnik’s extradition to Russia. In his home country, a criminal investigation into large-scale fraud has been initiated.