Russian expats residing abroad to vote in 2018 presidential election

Press Review: Scenarios for possible US-North Korean war and Flanders may follow CataloniaPress Review October 11, 13:00
Russian expats residing abroad to vote in 2018 presidential electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 11, 12:42
Russian tabloid to apologize for reporting about Hvorostovsky’s alleged deathSociety & Culture October 11, 11:53
Terrorists from US-controlled area capture two aid convoys in SyriaMilitary & Defense October 11, 11:28
Moscow-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup Final Draw sets Pot 1Sport October 11, 11:27
Four Ukrainian citizens arrested in absentia for attacking Russian diplomatic missionsWorld October 11, 9:28
Russia’s FSB thwarts activities of Hizb ut-Tahrir cell in CrimeaWorld October 11, 8:56
Russian Falcons aerobatic team to perform at Youth Festival in SochiMilitary & Defense October 11, 8:03
Russian Strategic Missile Troops begin large-scale drills in South SiberiaMilitary & Defense October 11, 7:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Nearly 2 million Russians living abroad will be able to vote in Russia’s presidential election in March 2018, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission, Nikolay Bulayev, said on Wednesday.
"According to the information provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry, almost 2 million citizens have the right to vote while residing abroad. This is a significant number of people for our electoral system," he noted.
Several hundred polling stations will be set up around the world for the Russian presidential election, Bulayev stressed. To oversee their work, the Central Election Commission will establish a territorial election commission, which should include nine people and work for five years.
The Central Election Commission earlier said that the presidential election would be held on March 18, 2018, while the election campaign will formally kick off from December 7 to 17.