Russian expats residing abroad to vote in 2018 presidential election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 11, 12:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

To oversee their work, the authorities will establish a territorial election commission

© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Nearly 2 million Russians living abroad will be able to vote in Russia’s presidential election in March 2018, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission, Nikolay Bulayev, said on Wednesday.

Read also

Putin says too early to discuss 2018 presidential election

"According to the information provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry, almost 2 million citizens have the right to vote while residing abroad. This is a significant number of people for our electoral system," he noted.

Several hundred polling stations will be set up around the world for the Russian presidential election, Bulayev stressed. To oversee their work, the Central Election Commission will establish a territorial election commission, which should include nine people and work for five years.

The Central Election Commission earlier said that the presidential election would be held on March 18, 2018, while the election campaign will formally kick off from December 7 to 17.

