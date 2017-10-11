Medvedev’s visit to Algeria opens broad cooperation prospects — premier

Russian Falcons aerobatic team to perform at Youth Festival in SochiMilitary & Defense October 11, 8:03
MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The visit to Algeria by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev opens broad perspectives for bilateral relations, the Algerie Presse Service quoted Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia as saying on Tuesday.
"Medvedev’s important visit will open promising perspectives for bilateral relations, which received a new start after the signing of the Declaration on strategic partnership in 2001," he said.
"The diversification of economic cooperation between Algeria and Russia will allow creating new jobs and generating additional incomes," he went on.
Russia and Algeria signed six documents on cooperation and interaction in economy, education, healthcare and mutual legal assistance within the framework of the working visit by the Russian prime minister.
The parties concluded a convention on mutual legal aid in criminal cases, a cooperation program in healthcare and an action program in education.
Furthermore, memoranda on cooperation were signed between Transneft and Algeria’s state oil and gas company Sonatrach, between Rosatom and Algeria’s nuclear energy authority on training of human resources, and between Biocad and Biomad SPA pharmaceutical companies.
Medvedev also said that Russia and Algeria were discussing cooperation in producing rail carriages.