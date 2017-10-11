Russian prime minister, Moroccan leader to discuss energy, agriculture

RABAT, October 11. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who arrived in Morocco late on Tuesday, will hold talks with that country’s leaders to discuss cooperation in the energy and agricultural sectors and development of tourism, the press service of the Russian government said.

Medvedev arrived in Morocco from Algeria.

The program of Medvedev’s two-day visit includes talks with Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani and speakers of both houses of Morocco’s parliament. "The talks will focus on the current state of and prospects for cooperation in various spheres, including energy, industry, agriculture, tourism, cultural and humanitarian ties," the government’s press service said. "It is planned to sign a number of intergovernmental, inter-ministerial and corporate agreements and documents."

According to a government administration official, Medvedev is paying a visit to Morocco at the invitation of his Moroccan counterpart. "Russia highly appreciates the traditionally friendly relations with Morocco and attaches greater significance to the expansion of bilateral cooperation in various areas," the official said.

Apart from that, a Russian-Moroccan business forum organized by the Russian Export Center will be held on the sidelines of Medvedev’s visit.