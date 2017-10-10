Russian senior official and Syrian top diplomat to meet on October 10

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin and Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem will hold a meeting of the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission on Tuesday, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East and African Countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters.

"Muallem heads the Syrian side of the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission, and our side is [represented by Deputy Prime Minister] Dmitry Rogozin," he said. "So, we will have two events in Sochi linked to our Syrian partners and friends: a meeting of the intergovernmental commission and a separate meeting of two foreign ministers - Sergey Lavrov and Walid Muallem," Bogdanov added.

On Monday evening, Rogozin reported on Facebook about the beginning of the meeting in Sochi of the co-chairmen of the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission.