Russian senior official and Syrian top diplomat to meet on October 10

Russian Su-24 jet skids off runway in Syria, crew killedMilitary & Defense October 10, 10:51
Diplomat comments on Trump’s possible withdrawal from Iran nuke dealWorld October 10, 9:35
Russian aircraft destroy IS economic infrastructure in SyriaMilitary & Defense October 10, 9:26
Russia’s Justice Ministry promises tit-for-tat measures against US mediaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 09, 21:33
Lavrov, Tillerson discuss Kiev’s bill on DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 09, 20:53
Lavrov demands to return seized Russian diplomatic propertyRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 09, 20:49
Lavrov, Tillerson discuss de-escalation zones in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 09, 20:27
Elysee Palace confirms Macron’s plans to visit Russia in 2018World October 09, 19:24
Bolshoi and Met Opera to stage three performances with Anna Netrebko in star roleSociety & Culture October 09, 19:18
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin and Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem will hold a meeting of the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission on Tuesday, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East and African Countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters.
"Muallem heads the Syrian side of the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission, and our side is [represented by Deputy Prime Minister] Dmitry Rogozin," he said. "So, we will have two events in Sochi linked to our Syrian partners and friends: a meeting of the intergovernmental commission and a separate meeting of two foreign ministers - Sergey Lavrov and Walid Muallem," Bogdanov added.
On Monday evening, Rogozin reported on Facebook about the beginning of the meeting in Sochi of the co-chairmen of the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission.