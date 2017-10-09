Back to Main page
Russian and US top diplomats discuss situation on Korean peninsula

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 09, 21:03 UTC+3

Lavrov pointed to inadmissibility of escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula

MOSCOW, October 9./TASS/. In a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed to inadmissibility of escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula, to which US military preparations in the region lead, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Lavrov also "urged the settlement of contradictions solely through diplomatic methods," the ministry said.

Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
