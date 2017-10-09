Russian and US top diplomats discuss situation on Korean peninsula

Russia’s Justice Ministry promises tit-for-tat measures against US mediaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 09, 21:33
MOSCOW, October 9./TASS/. In a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed to inadmissibility of escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula, to which US military preparations in the region lead, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
Lavrov also "urged the settlement of contradictions solely through diplomatic methods," the ministry said.