Lavrov, Tillerson discuss de-escalation zones in Syria

MOSCOW, October 9./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed in a telephone conversation on Monday prospects for cooperation of Moscow and Washington to ensure the functioning of the Syrian de-escalation zones, the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.
"The interlocutors exchanged views on the situation in Syria, including prospects for cooperation of Russia and the US to ensure the functioning of the de-escalation zones established there, and to advance the process of political settlement of the conflict. The Russian side also pointed to a need for an uncompromising fight against the terrorist groups entrenched on the Syrian soil with an unfailing respect for the principle of the country’s territorial integrity," the ministry said.