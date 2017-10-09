Work of NATO-Russia Council returns to routine stage — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The work of the NATO-Russia Council (NRC) has returned to the routine stage, so the dates for the meetings are determined during the contacts in Brussels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexey Meshkov said on Monday.

"There are no specific dates [for the next meeting]. However, I have said on numerous occasions that the NATO-Russia Council has returned to its routine stage, so this issue is within the competence of our Permanent Representative to NATO and NATO’s Secretariat."

The NRC has held five meetings since April 2016. Among the issues that were discussed during them were the situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan, military transparency, efforts to reduce the risks of military incidents in Europe. Amid the Zapad-2017 exercises, some Russian media outlets reported that the Alliance allegedly plans to freeze the Council’s work until the end of the year. However, NATO's press service refuted these reports.