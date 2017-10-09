Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Medvedev calls on world community to set aside ambitions and get united to uproot IS

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 09, 2:19 UTC+3

Speaking about efforts against global terrorism and transnational organized crime, the Russian prime minister noted that Russia and Algeria have similar views on these problems

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has called on the leading world powers to set aside their difference and pool their efforts in the fight against the Islamic State terrorist organization.

"It is time all states set aside their ambitions and differences so as to unite in order to rout ISIS and other extremist groups, which constitute the biggest challenge to the civilisation," he said in an interview with APS news agency ahead of his visit to Algeria.

Speaking about efforts against global terrorism and transnational organized crime, the Russian prime minister noted that Russia and Algeria have similar views on these problems. "We agree that the proliferation of terrorism is a global challenge. It is only by joining forces that we can stand up against it. We must do this in a coordinated manner by joining all available forces and definitely with reliance on international law," he said, adding that Moscow wants to expand cooperation with Algeria in these areas.

He pledged that the Russian authorities would continue to coordinate with Algeria their "positions on foreign policy issues, including on the situation in the Middle East, North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa."

The Russian head of government stressed that the two countries stand for "strengthening the leading role of the UN and its Security Council in maintaining peace and security, as well as for a multipolar world." Russia and Algeria, in his words, share the opinion that regional conflicts should be resolved by diplomatic means on the bases of the United Nations Charter and the supremacy of international law.

"Russia and Algeria have similar views on the right of nations around the world to choose their future and settle their domestic problems without external interference. This must be done peacefully and non-violently, through dialogue based on law," he said.

"Outside interference is absolutely unacceptable. Only in this way can the conflicts in Syria, Libya, Yemen and Mali be settled. Only in this way can people in those countries be protected from suffering and wars and have a chance for a normal, tranquil and, most importantly, peaceful life," Medvedev underscored.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia upgrades Tupolev-160M2 bomber
2
MiG-29 multirole frontline fighter sends its might to new heights
3
Russia expects highest grain harvest - Putin
4
Russian Aerospace Force destroy in Syria 120 terrorists from Tajikistan, Iraq, N. Caucasus
5
Soviet-era ground effect vehicles
6
Russian, Serbian leaders discuss cooperation, MiG-29 fighters
7
Tupolev design bureau bombers
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама