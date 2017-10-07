Russian NTV reporter’s deportation from Ukraine ‘witch- hunt’ — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Expulsion of Russian NTV reporter Vyacheslav Nemyshev from Ukraine resembles a ‘witch-hunt,’ Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a televised interview with the NTV channel on Saturday.

"It looks like a mediaeval ‘witch-hunt’," Zakharova said. "They detained him in the street after a call and demand from a citizen who merely disliked him [the reporter]."

Journalist Vyacheslav Nemyshev was detained on October 4 in Kiev by police officers for a minor offense, the press service of the Ukrainian Security Service reported. According to the press service, during identification police officers found an accreditation certificate issued by the "fake DPR Ministry of Information Policy," the so-called "military accreditation." That was the pretext for running an additional check and Nemyshev’s subsequent expulsion from the country.