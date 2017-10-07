Russian NTV reporter’s deportation from Ukraine ‘witch- hunt’ — diplomat

Russian Aerospace Force destroy in Syria 120 terrorists from Tajikistan, Iraq, N. CaucasusMilitary & Defense October 07, 10:56
Belarussian president greets Putin on his birthdayWorld October 07, 10:49
The Biography of Russian President Vladimir Putin: A Story of True LeadershipSociety & Culture October 06, 19:07
This week in photos: Chaos in Catalonia, Trump’s towel toss and Tel Aviv’s empty streetsSociety & Culture October 06, 18:39
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets to get survey craft and laboratoryMilitary & Defense October 06, 18:32
Powerful earthquake shocks Japanese Fukushima prefectureWorld October 06, 18:09
Researchers reveal initial findings on complex organic matter’s decompositionScience & Space October 06, 17:55
Ukrainian president is confident that law on Donbass will speed up arms supply to KievWorld October 06, 17:35
Sharapova’s Kremlin Cup participation to be clear after Tianjin OpenSport October 06, 16:46
MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Expulsion of Russian NTV reporter Vyacheslav Nemyshev from Ukraine resembles a ‘witch-hunt,’ Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a televised interview with the NTV channel on Saturday.
"It looks like a mediaeval ‘witch-hunt’," Zakharova said. "They detained him in the street after a call and demand from a citizen who merely disliked him [the reporter]."
Journalist Vyacheslav Nemyshev was detained on October 4 in Kiev by police officers for a minor offense, the press service of the Ukrainian Security Service reported. According to the press service, during identification police officers found an accreditation certificate issued by the "fake DPR Ministry of Information Policy," the so-called "military accreditation." That was the pretext for running an additional check and Nemyshev’s subsequent expulsion from the country.