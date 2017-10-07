No detentions made at unauthorized rally in Moscow

Russian Aerospace Force destroy in Syria 120 terrorists from Tajikistan, Iraq, N. CaucasusMilitary & Defense October 07, 10:56
Belarussian president greets Putin on his birthdayWorld October 07, 10:49
The Biography of Russian President Vladimir Putin: A Story of True LeadershipSociety & Culture October 06, 19:07
This week in photos: Chaos in Catalonia, Trump’s towel toss and Tel Aviv’s empty streetsSociety & Culture October 06, 18:39
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets to get survey craft and laboratoryMilitary & Defense October 06, 18:32
Powerful earthquake shocks Japanese Fukushima prefectureWorld October 06, 18:09
Researchers reveal initial findings on complex organic matter’s decompositionScience & Space October 06, 17:55
Ukrainian president is confident that law on Donbass will speed up arms supply to KievWorld October 06, 17:35
Sharapova’s Kremlin Cup participation to be clear after Tianjin OpenSport October 06, 16:46
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Moscow’s police have not detained protesters at the unauthorized rally in central Pushkin Square, a well-informed source told TASS on Saturday.
"There have been no detentions so no administrative offence reports have been filed," he said.
In Moscow’s Manezh Square there remain about 20 protesters who had begun to disperse, a TASS correspondent reported. Police cordons are removed and pedestrian areas are opened. Police officers show restraint with the rest participants in the rally.
On Saturday afternoon, about 700 people gathered near the monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin in Pushkin Square for an unauthorized action, the capital’s police said.