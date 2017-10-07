Back to Main page
No detentions made at unauthorized rally in Moscow

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 07, 22:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Saturday afternoon, about 700 people gathered near the monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin in Pushkin Square for an unauthorized rally

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Moscow’s police have not detained protesters at the unauthorized rally in central Pushkin Square, a well-informed source told TASS on Saturday.

"There have been no detentions so no administrative offence reports have been filed," he said.

In Moscow’s Manezh Square there remain about 20 protesters who had begun to disperse, a TASS correspondent reported. Police cordons are removed and pedestrian areas are opened. Police officers show restraint with the rest participants in the rally.

On Saturday afternoon, about 700 people gathered near the monument to Russian poet Alexander Pushkin in Pushkin Square for an unauthorized action, the capital’s police said.

Topics
Russia's domestic policy
