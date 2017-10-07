Putin chairs Russia’s Security Council meeting

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has chaired a meeting of the Security Council to focus on the current state of affairs in Syria and preparations for forthcoming summits of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS, an assembly of post-Soviet republics) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) along with some domestic issues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"The meeting’s participants have shared opinions on the current state of affairs in Syria with an accent on positive changes in the development of the situation after the Russian Aerospace Force’s efficient actions in support of the Syrian army’s offensive operation," Peskov said.

"Also, they discussed preparations for the next week’s CIS and EAEU summits," he added. "Besides, some current social and economic issues on Russia’s domestic agenda have been raised."

"Permanent members of the Russian Security Council wished the president a happy 65th birthday," Peskov said.

On Saturday, Vladimir Putin turns 65.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Speakers of both parliamentary chambers Valentina Matviyenko and Vyacheslav Volodin, Kremlin chief of staff Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and FSB Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov and Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin.