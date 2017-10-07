Russian Ambassador to UN FAO Alexander Gorban passes away

Russian Aerospace Force destroy in Syria 120 terrorists from Tajikistan, Iraq, N. CaucasusMilitary & Defense October 07, 10:56
MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Ambassador to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Alexander Gorban died on October 6 at the age of 63, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"The Russian Foreign Ministry reports with regret that on October 6, 2017, after a serious illness prematurely passed away Alexander Gorban - the Ambassador to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Rome," the ministry said.
In 1998-2003, Alexander Gorban was aide to the Russian envoy to the European communities in Brussels, in 2003-2007 he was deputy director of the Foreign Ministry’s economic cooperation department. In 2007-2014 - head of that department.
From March 2014, Gorban was the Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large, and in April 2014, he was appointed Russia’s Ambassador to FAO.