Russian Ambassador to UN FAO Alexander Gorban passes away

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 07, 17:29 UTC+3

From March 2014, Gorban was the Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large, and in April 2014, he was appointed Russia’s Ambassador to FAO

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Ambassador to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Alexander Gorban died on October 6 at the age of 63, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry reports with regret that on October 6, 2017, after a serious illness prematurely passed away Alexander Gorban - the Ambassador to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Rome," the ministry said.

In 1998-2003, Alexander Gorban was aide to the Russian envoy to the European communities in Brussels, in 2003-2007 he was deputy director of the Foreign Ministry’s economic cooperation department. In 2007-2014 - head of that department.

From March 2014, Gorban was the Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large, and in April 2014, he was appointed Russia’s Ambassador to FAO.

