Moscow hopes Greece’s decision to extradite Russian citizen to US is not final

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Moscow considers the Greek court’s decision to extradite Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik to the US unjustified and proceeds from the fact that it is not final, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Moscow learnt with regret the decision of the Thessaloniki appeal court to satisfy the American request to extradite Vinnik to the US," the Russian ministry noted. "We consider this verdict unjustified and violating the fundamental notions of international law."

"We proceed from the fact that the specified court decision is not final," the Russian Foreign Ministry continued. "It is to be appealed against by Vinnik’s lawyers in the Areios Pagos [the Supreme Civil and Criminal Court of Greece.] After that, the verdict will be presented to the justice minister of the Hellenic Republic for approval."

"According to the generally accepted rules of law, the Russian request has priority as Vinnik is a citizen of the Russian Federation," the Russian Foreign Ministry specified. "This verdict is all the more surprising amid the friendly atmosphere of relations that exists between Russia and Greece," the ministry noted.

The ministry also expressed hope that "competent Greece authorities will consider the request of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office and the arguments presented by the Russian side and will act in strict compliance with international rules of law."

Vinnik was detained in Greece at the request of American authorities on July 25. The jury in San Francisco, California, charged the Russian citizen with money-laundering and fraudulent schemes with cryptocurrency. The Russian Investigative Committee also sent a request to extradite Vinnik to Russia, as a criminal case on large-scale fraud was launched against him in his homeland. However, the Thessaloniki court satisfied the US request to extradite Vinnik at October 4 hearing.