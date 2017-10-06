Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow hopes Greece’s decision to extradite Russian citizen to US is not final

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 06, 16:03 UTC+3

Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik was detained in Greece at the request of American authorities on July 25

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry

© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Moscow considers the Greek court’s decision to extradite Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik to the US unjustified and proceeds from the fact that it is not final, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Moscow learnt with regret the decision of the Thessaloniki appeal court to satisfy the American request to extradite Vinnik to the US," the Russian ministry noted. "We consider this verdict unjustified and violating the fundamental notions of international law."

Read also

Moscow warns against extradition of Russian nationals to US

"We proceed from the fact that the specified court decision is not final," the Russian Foreign Ministry continued. "It is to be appealed against by Vinnik’s lawyers in the Areios Pagos [the Supreme Civil and Criminal Court of Greece.] After that, the verdict will be presented to the justice minister of the Hellenic Republic for approval."

"According to the generally accepted rules of law, the Russian request has priority as Vinnik is a citizen of the Russian Federation," the Russian Foreign Ministry specified. "This verdict is all the more surprising amid the friendly atmosphere of relations that exists between Russia and Greece," the ministry noted.

The ministry also expressed hope that "competent Greece authorities will consider the request of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office and the arguments presented by the Russian side and will act in strict compliance with international rules of law."

Vinnik was detained in Greece at the request of American authorities on July 25. The jury in San Francisco, California, charged the Russian citizen with money-laundering and fraudulent schemes with cryptocurrency. The Russian Investigative Committee also sent a request to extradite Vinnik to Russia, as a criminal case on large-scale fraud was launched against him in his homeland. However, the Thessaloniki court satisfied the US request to extradite Vinnik at October 4 hearing.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
The might of Russia's MiG-29 multirole frontline fighter
2
US al-Tanf base used by IS groups for attacks against Syria — Defense Ministry
3
Moscow hopes Greece’s decision to extradite Russian citizen to US is not final
4
Defense Ministry refutes reports about downed Russian helicopter in Syria
5
Russian lawmaker slams Trump’s statements on Iran as 'provocative'
6
Ex-Soviet leader Gorbachev welcomes decision to award Nobel Peace Prize to ICAN
7
Kremlin blasts Ukraine’s Donbass reintegration bill as 'unacceptable'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама