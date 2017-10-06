Back to Main page
Putin, Saudi king discuss situation in Syria — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 06, 14:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud discussed the situation in Syria during the talks, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Of course, the situation in Syria was discussed," he said.

When asked whether the fate of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was discussed at the meeting, he refrained from commenting on the issue. "That’s all I can tell you," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

