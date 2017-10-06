Back to Main page
Russia committed to mutually beneficial relations with all countries — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 06, 10:41 UTC+3 ASTANA
ASTANA, October 6. /TASS/. Moscow is in favor of building equitable and mutually beneficial relations with all countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Russia pursues an active foreign policy, promoting the unifying, balanced forward-looking agenda aimed at building equitable and mutually beneficial relations with all countries without exception, with all integration associations without exception on the basis of respect for the principles of international law, respect for each other’s interests and non-interference in internal affairs," Lavrov said at the International Forum of graduates of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University).

According to the minister, MGIMO is committed to the approaches when "no one imposes one’s views on others, when the values of truth, justice and the ability to think independently are a priority."

"I expect that the implementation of the forum’s busy agenda will make it possible not only to recall the MGIMO spirit, immerse ourselves in its unique atmosphere but also to consider new initiatives that are designed to promote confidence and mutual understanding, deepen cooperation between countries and peoples," Russia’s top diplomat concluded.

The minister is paying an official visit to Astana to mark 25 years of diplomatic relations between Russia and Kazakhstan.

Topics
Foreign policy
