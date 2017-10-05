Croatian president to visit Russia on October 18

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Croatian president will visit Russia on October 18, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters today.

On Tuesday’s presentation of credentials by envoys, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "we expect Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic to come on a visit in the middle of this month." Putin expects that the impending negotiations will result in agreements in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, including the issues of opening of a Russian scientific and cultural center in Zagreb.

The Russian president also added that this year is the 25th anniversary of establishment of Russian-Croatian diplomatic relations.