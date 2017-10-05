Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Croatian president to visit Russia on October 18

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 05, 16:38 UTC+3

This year marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of Russian-Croatian diplomatic relations

Share
1 pages in this article
Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic

© Thierry Charlier/Pool Photo via AP

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Croatian president will visit Russia on October 18, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters today.

On Tuesday’s presentation of credentials by envoys, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "we expect Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic to come on a visit in the middle of this month." Putin expects that the impending negotiations will result in agreements in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres, including the issues of opening of a Russian scientific and cultural center in Zagreb.

The Russian president also added that this year is the 25th anniversary of establishment of Russian-Croatian diplomatic relations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Saudi Arabia interested in buying S-400 missile systems
2
Russian submarines launch cruise missile strike on IS near Deir ez-Zor
3
Putin holds state banquet in honor of Saudi king
4
Russia’s air force ready to halt IS actions in Syria
5
Press Review: Saudi King’s first visit to Russia and Washington's plans for Donbass
6
Russia’s new mine-clearing hardware gets high praise in Syria
7
Croatian president to visit Russia on October 18
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама