Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow urges world response to reporter’s expulsion from Kiev

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 05, 14:19 UTC+3

The Russian Foreign Ministry calls on international organizations to come up with an impartial response to the deportation of Russia’s NTV network correspondent from Ukraine

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry calls on international organizations, in particular the OSCE, to come up with an impartial response to the deportation of Russia’s NTV network correspondent Vyacheslav Nemyshev from Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The world community has again witnessed a discriminatory, repressive policy of the official Kiev against Russian media," the statement said. "We are calling on the specialized international agencies, in particular, OSCE Representative on Media Freedom, Harlem Desir, to come up with an impartial response to violations of the rights of Russian journalists by the official Kiev. We would like ‘the old European democracies’ not to stand off from fair and necessary criticism of their junior partners’ actions."

Read also

Russia’s VGTRK Media Group journalist expelled from Ukraine

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, "the systematic gross violations of the rights of Russian media and their absurd justification, along with the persecution of independent local journalists, which is gaining momentum, indicate that the presentation of impartial information is seen by Kiev as a real threat to the regime rather than a guarantee of the development of a democratic society." "While proclaiming the movement towards the ‘European values,’ the Ukrainian authorities are, in actual fact, building a classical totalitarian system where the suppression of dissent is the norm," the ministry noted.

Nemyshev has already returned to Russia. A source in the state border department in the Bryansk region informed TASS that the journalist had been met by Russian border guards. Earlier, he got in touch with the TV channel saying that he had spent five hours at a police station, after which Ukrainian Security Service officers brought him to the state border. Nemyshev was banned from entering Ukraine for three years.

The journalist was detained on October 4 in Kiev by police officers for a minor offense, the press service of the Ukrainian Security Service reported. According to the press service, during the identification process, police officers found an accreditation certificate issued by the "fake DPR Ministry of Information Policy," the so-called "military accreditation." That was the pretext for running an additional check and Nemyshev’s subsequent expulsion from the country.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press Review: Saudi King’s first visit to Russia and Washington's plans for Donbass
2
Russia’s new mine-clearing hardware gets high praise in Syria
3
Kremlin: Russian, US envoys will only "synchronize watches" at upcoming talks on Ukraine
4
Jabhat al-Nusra leader sinks into coma after Russian aircraft strike — Defense Ministry
5
Moscow urges world response to reporter’s expulsion from Kiev
6
Saudi King’s visit to give impetus to bilateral relations — Putin
7
More than half of Ukraine's coal imports are Russian — fiscal service
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама