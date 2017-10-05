Back to Main page
Kremlin: Russian, US envoys will only "synchronize watches" at upcoming talks on Ukraine

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 05, 13:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin comments on the upcoming negotiations between Russia's presidential aide and the US envoy for Ukraine

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The upcoming negotiations between Russian Presidential Aide Vladislav Surkov and US Special Representatives for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker are not aimed at achieving specific results, that will be an attempt to "synchronize watches," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"In this case, the negotiations are not aimed at achieving any specific results. This is the process of synchronizing the two sides’ stances, exchanging information, straight from the horse’s mouth, as the saying goes," he said.

Peskov recalled that "the US is not a party to the Normandy format (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine), nor is it a guarantor country of the Minsk agreements." "Nevertheless, it is important for Washington to receive first-hand information from the countries that are involved in the Normandy format," he stressed.

Volker earlier said that he would meet with Surkov on October 7 in Belgrade.

Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
