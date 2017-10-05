Kremlin: Russian, US envoys will only "synchronize watches" at upcoming talks on Ukraine

Russan president and Saudi king meeting round-upWorld October 05, 15:12
Russia’s new mine-clearing hardware gets high praise in SyriaMilitary & Defense October 05, 14:35
Saudi Arabia seeks stronger relations with Russia — King SalmanWorld October 05, 14:07
Saudi King’s visit to give impetus to bilateral relations — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 13:45
Kremlin: Russian, US envoys will only "synchronize watches" at upcoming talks on UkraineRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 13:33
RT slams removal from premium YouTube package as move to oust it from US marketSociety & Culture October 05, 13:14
Press Review: Saudi King’s first visit to Russia and Washington's plans for DonbassPress Review October 05, 13:00
Kremlin sees huge potential for boosting ties between Russia, Saudi ArabiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 05, 12:45
Investigators find US dollars, gold in safe of ex-Economy Minister UlyukayevBusiness & Economy October 05, 12:20
MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The upcoming negotiations between Russian Presidential Aide Vladislav Surkov and US Special Representatives for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker are not aimed at achieving specific results, that will be an attempt to "synchronize watches," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.
"In this case, the negotiations are not aimed at achieving any specific results. This is the process of synchronizing the two sides’ stances, exchanging information, straight from the horse’s mouth, as the saying goes," he said.
Peskov recalled that "the US is not a party to the Normandy format (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine), nor is it a guarantor country of the Minsk agreements." "Nevertheless, it is important for Washington to receive first-hand information from the countries that are involved in the Normandy format," he stressed.
Volker earlier said that he would meet with Surkov on October 7 in Belgrade.