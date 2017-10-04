Russia not to leave without response Canada’s steps under Magnitsky law — ministry

Russia’s air force ready to halt IS actions in SyriaMilitary & Defense October 04, 17:27
MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Moscow warns Ottawa of retaliatory steps related to the so-called Magnitsky law and says it will symmetrically add new names to blacklists in case the sanctions pressure increases, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"Mostly, the bill has been copied from the US odious Magnitsky Act and will result in further derailing of Russian-Canadian relations, since it directly aims to impose sanctions on Russian nationals," Zakharova said. "Nothing good will come out of this policy. Any anti-Russian steps of Canada’s authorities will not be left without an appropriate response."
"We are warning again that following an increased pressure on us and proceeding from the principle of reciprocity, we will be symmetrically adding to the lists new names of Canadian dignitaries who are banned entry to Russia," she added.