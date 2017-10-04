Moscow slams US-led coalition for not taking any real action to fight al-Nusra

KRASNODAR, October 4. /TASS/. Moscow sees no serious efforts by the US-led coalition to fight against the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Until recently, already after the new (US) administration came to power, we don’t see any its serious efforts against Jabhat al-Nusra. Although it has a different name now, its essence remains unchanged," Lavrov said on the sidelines of a meeting with the heads of special services, security agencies and law enforcement agencies in the southern city of Krasnodar.

"The latest talks in Ankara between (Russian and Turkish) Presidents Putin and Erdogan produced certain results," Lavrov said on the sidelines of a meeting with the heads of special services, security agencies and law enforcement agencies in the southern city of Krasnodar.

"There is information that the armed groups, which became part of the agreement on de-escalation zone in Idlib, have started working more actively against Jabhat al-Nusra. We will give them a helping hand in this effort, and the Syrian army will do the same."

"After Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the request of Syrian President (Bashar Assad) started providing assistance to Syria’s Armed Forces in the war on terror, the activity of the US coalition in terms of delivering strikes against the IS significantly grew," Lavrov said.

"It is good that everyone has recognized the important event. A new position of counter-terrorism coordinator has been created at the UN. It has been taken up by Russian diplomat Vladimir Voronkov who is UN Under-Secretary-General," he said on the sidelines of the 16th conference of the heads of special services, security bodies and law-enforcement agencies in Krasnodar in southern Russia. "We proceed from the assumption that this new counter-terrorism office will be shaped in the near future. It was established just recently, to be more precise, two weeks ago."

According to the minister, contacts with the UN are very important. "This is the most legitimate universal agency, with a ramified structure of mechanisms to suppress terrorist manifestations and coordinate efforts in this area created within it," he emphasized. "It is not for nothing that UN representatives always take part in the meetings held by Russia’s Federal Security Service (the FSB). Similarly, FSB representatives visit New York after each such meeting delivering reports on the results, the main conclusions drawn by the participants in these events at the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee."