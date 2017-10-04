Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia urges UN chief to think well on UN reform, agree it with all states

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 04, 7:33 UTC+3 UN

Russia supports in principle the UN chief’s commitment "to make the UN better," Moscow's envoy to the UN said

Share
1 pages in this article

UN, October 4. /TASS/. Proposals on the reform of the United Nations should be well-thought-out and agreed with all states, Russia’s UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya, told the UN General Assembly’s Tuesday session devoted to the organization’s reform.

Read also

Putin calls for extensive UN reform with broad consensus

The UN General Assembly on Tuesday discussed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres 48-page review of the organization’s activities and its response to global challenges and complicated problems. Guterres earlier said he had laid down a set of proposals intended to increase the efficiency and flexibility of the global organization and revive the practice of preventive measures in all spheres of its activity.

Speaking at the session, Nebenzya said that Russia supports in principle the UN chief’s commitment "to make the UN better."

"However, considering the sensitive nature of any changes in this direction, we are convinced of the need for the reform initiatives to be clear and well-thought-out, and of the need to agree the possible transformations with all member states," he said.

"This is the only way to turn the report’s call for strengthening multilateralism in international policies and increasing the organization’s clout into a practical action," the Russian envoy added.

He described the UN chief’s report as substantive, adding that it is focused not only on the organization’s work in the past year, but also on its future objectives.

At the same time, the Russian diplomat disagreed with a number of conclusions and proposals, calling them "questionable."

One of such questionable issues was the praise for the Joint Investigative Mechanism to investigate crimes in Syria, which the document describes as an unprecedented step.

"The UN General Assembly created it in breach of the UN Charter, exceeding its powers. We again call on the UN Secretary General and member states to refrain from supporting it in any form," Nebenzya said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian military detect 50 launches of space rockets, ballistic missiles this year
2
Saudi King's visit to Russia to facilitate stabilization in Middle East — Lavrov
3
Putin lambasts war hysteria over North Korea
4
Russian investment in Ukraine breaks record of Yanukovich’s presidency
5
UAE wants to buy over a squadron of Su-35 advanced fighter jets from Russia
6
Russia ready to boost relations with India — ambassador
7
Putin calls for extensive UN reform with broad consensus
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама