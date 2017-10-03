Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow, Cairo confirm commitment to further cooperation — Russian foreign ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 03, 23:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Egyptian ambassador was decorated with the Russian foreign ministry’s lapel badge For Cooperation

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Moscow and Cairo have reiterated their commitment to comprehensive cooperation, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday after a meeting between Russian president’s envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Egypt’s Ambassador to Moscow Mohammed al-Badri who is finishing his office term in Russia.

"The sides confirmed Moscow’s and Cairo’s commitment to further cooperation on key issues of international and regional agenda, boosting mutually beneficial cooperation in trade-and-economic, humanitarian and other spheres," the ministry said.

Apart from that, the Egyptian ambassador was decorated with the Russian foreign ministry’s lapel badge For Cooperation "for his considerable contribution to the development of friendly relations between Russia and Egypt," the ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin lambasts war hysteria over North Korea
2
UAE wants to buy over a squadron of Su-35 advanced fighter jets from Russia
3
Munich Betrayal allowed Hitler to unleash World War Two — Russian Foreign Ministry
4
Putin praises Russian-French relations
5
Moscow refutes allegations IS captured two Russian soldiers
6
Russian airstrikes wipe out 300 IS militants on Euphrates eastern bank
7
Russia on track to becoming global energy storage leader — minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама