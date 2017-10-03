Moscow, Cairo confirm commitment to further cooperation — Russian foreign ministry

Work underway to increase number of affordable 2018 World Cup tickets — officialSport October 03, 23:31
MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Moscow and Cairo have reiterated their commitment to comprehensive cooperation, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday after a meeting between Russian president’s envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Egypt’s Ambassador to Moscow Mohammed al-Badri who is finishing his office term in Russia.
"The sides confirmed Moscow’s and Cairo’s commitment to further cooperation on key issues of international and regional agenda, boosting mutually beneficial cooperation in trade-and-economic, humanitarian and other spheres," the ministry said.
Apart from that, the Egyptian ambassador was decorated with the Russian foreign ministry’s lapel badge For Cooperation "for his considerable contribution to the development of friendly relations between Russia and Egypt," the ministry said.